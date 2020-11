Apple ProRAW bude 12bitový RAW DNG soubor. Jeho velikost bude až 28 MB

ProRAW works on the wide (1x) and telephoto (2x) lenses. No API yet, but out of the box noise reduction is a bit aggressive. Note that @halidecamera RAWs have no noise reduction, so you can see that ProRAW loses some details in the leaf here.



Halide RAW/ProRAW, 1x and 2x. pic.twitter.com/I7QZfTssAe